WATCH: Count on Me - beautiful video made by Down Syndrome Limerick

HB’s Ice Cream Sunday, which is on today, will support Down Syndrome Ireland’s See and Learn programme.

€0.10 from every multipack purchase you enjoy this sunny Sunday €0.10 goes to the charity. Funds are badly needed as HB Ice Cream Fundays was postponed earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year Down Syndrome Limerick and the Rolling Tones Choir teamed up to record an inspirational song and create a video. They chose Bruno Mars' Count on Me.

Down Syndrome Limerick (DSL) says it showcases the talent of their members and to say thank you to all those who they can count on.

"Thank you to all who get involved at DSL - working, assisting, guiding, volunteering, donating, sponsoring, fundraising and more. Particular thanks to all the wonderful families that are a part of our little community at DSL.

"To Kerry and all the wonderful singers in the Rolling Tones Choir - thank you for being a special part of this project. To Miriam at Life In Focus for the amazing job, editing and putting the video together. To Miriam, our drama teacher for the dance lessons.

"Last, but certainly not least, to all the fantastically talented members who participated in the video," say DSL.

Kerry Jane Hurley, of Rolling Tones, said they are very honoured and proud to be part of this wonderful project celebrating friendship and raising awareness. The choir with members from Castleconnell, Lisnagry, Annacotty and Newport started singing together virtually under lockdown to help lift spirits.

"Everyone was thrilled to be invited to be part of it. DSL asked us to record the vocals and a group video at our online rehearsal of Count on Me by Bruno Mars. They then added the video of their fabulous group singing, signing along and dancing later on and what a fantastic end result!

"What a super talented group of people DSL are! DSL are an amazing organisation. Ellen Tuffy works tirelessly along with her team to provide services for the Down Syndrome community in Limerick.

"We have planned when we are allowed to, to do some fundraising performances for DSL and we are also looking forward to when we can meet up with the DSL team to perform with them in person too! That will be so very special," said Kerry.

To join in on DSI’s HB Ice Cream Sunday today, simply purchase your favourite HB multipack from your local participating supermarket or shop.

People are encouraged to share photos of them enjoying their ice creams on social media using #HBIceCreamSunday.