Limerick people urged to buy an ice-cream this Sunday to support Down Syndrome Ireland

HB is calling on the nation to grab one of their classic ice cream treats, with €0.10 from every multipack purchase going to DSI's See and Learn programme.

Ice-cream Sunday will take place on September 20 as the event will take the place of one of DSI's flagship fundraising campaigns, HB Ice Cream Fundays, which was postponed earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Olive Buckeridge from Limerick is an Early Years Specialist with Down Syndrome Ireland and has been leading the See and Learn programme.

“See and Learn is a visually focused programme which works extremely well to help children with Down syndrome to develop their communication skills. It has already had such a positive impact on the children and their families.

The programme works so well with teachers and parents collectively, and really is a shared venture. Consistency and repetition for children with Down syndrome is key and the See and Learn programme facilitates this,” Olive said.

Elaine Prendergast, the Brand Manager of Unilever Ireland added:

“With everyone participating in social distancing and playing their part we really hope that people will enjoy ice creams with close family members or housemates on September 20 while staying at home.

By doing so, you’ll be supporting Down Syndrome Ireland’s See and Learn programme which is already proving invaluable for children with Down syndrome.”

Ellen Tuffy is the Chairperson of Down Syndrome Limerick based in Castletroy and her three year old son Charlie is involved in the See and Learn programme.

Charlie started the See and Learn programme with Down Syndrome Limerick shortly after he was one.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been very difficult for Charlie.

“It's been very difficult because all of the services stopped. Any services that he would have got with early intervention all stopped and the charity closed its doors as well. They didn't have the capibilties to work from home either.

Despite him not having access to the therapies, Charlie has been doing alright at home. We have the See and Learn kit here and there's an app version as well. He was ready to move on halfway through Covid so we downloaded the app and used the tablet. He's been communicating a lot better now than he did at the beginning of Covid,” Ellen said.

To join in on DSI’s HB Ice Cream Sunday on September 20, simply purchase your favourite HB multipack from your local participating supermarket or shop, and €0.10 will go directly to funding the See and Learn programme.

People are encouraged to share photos of them enjoying their ice creams on social media using #HBIceCreamSunday.