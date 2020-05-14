WATCH: Parish's message of HOPE during their first Darkness into Light

MEMBERS of the Pallasgreen community showed solidarity with those affected by suicide by getting up at 4am on Saturday to watch the sunrise at the magnificent grotto in Nicker church grounds.

As Pieta House's Darkness into Light walks were postponed the charity made a sunrise appeal. A small number, while socially distancing, in Pallasgreen answered.

Together they carefully placed candles to spell out HOPE. As the candles came together to make one small word with giant letters, the all-consuming darkness was lifted.

With nature's orchestra in full voice, Fr Pat Burns, parish priest, said a little prayer for people in a dark place. He said there is hope and paid tribute to the wonderful work of Pieta House.

One of those in attendance, Ger O'Connell said: "It was a poignant moment at the top of the grotto as darkness was coming into light and reflect on how to create a world where suicide, self-harm and stigma are replaced by hope, self-care and acceptance."

Ger thanked Mary Cosgrave, Tom O’Donnell, Bernie O’Sullivan, Mary O’Connell, photographer Mike Riordan and especially Fr Burns for his "impressive message and solidarity".

"It was our first time participating and all going well we may have a walk around one of the most scenic areas of Limerick next year and include the grotto. We are very grateful to Fr Burns for allowing us the time and the facilities to send out this very important message, and also to him for his participation which was very moving," said Ger.

Nicker church and grotto was at the centre of Passion 2014 - Ireland’s first 24-hour Passion play.

On Sean O'Rourke's last show on RTE Radio 1 he said it was one of his highlights and spoke about how much it moved him. So much so that when the story was being told on air he wouldn't let the news come in and interrupt the broadcast.

