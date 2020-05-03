WATCH: LOL as Limerick granny dresses up as a doll for Mia’s birthday

THE LOL in LOL Dolls stands for lil outrageous littles but this in case it should be laugh out loud.

Last month, Geraldine Haigney and partner, Peter, dressed up in surgical suits to surprise Geraldine’s grandson, Jay, on his eighth birthday.

Jay’s sister, Mia, celebrated her fifth birthday on April 16 at home in Ballybricken. As it is within 2kms from Geraldine’s home in Caherconlish she had to come up with a new surprise. Mia wasn’t disappointed!

“Everything is LOL dolls with Mia. She loves them. So myself and Peter dressed up as dolls,” smiled Geraldine. She went for a pink tutu, top, wig and white sunglasses while Peter chose a more demure green tutu, T-shirt and headpiece. LOL was written on their costumes.

“We met a guard on the road. He is living here in the estate. He was chatting to a fellow in the estate doing a bit of gardening and there I was going out with big pink wig! He did a double take so I had to stop explain to him,” laughed Geraldine.

But it was well worth it as Mia was delighted.

“She was standing at the gate all morning. She was absolutely over the moon – there are no words for it. That was better than taking them to Disneyland. She was thrilled. She said this was the best present ever,” said Geraldine.

They didn’t come empty handed either. They dropped in a mini dressing table, LOL dolls themed birthday caked and an LOL doll from Geraldine’s son Jamie.

Of course, there was no hugs or kisses, just a quick chat and home again.

“It is nearly two months since I gave her a hug and she is very affectionate – she is a real hugger. Mia said, ‘I’m going to give you the biggest hug I promise when this is all over’,” said Geraldine.

Geraldine’s daughter Chloe, Mia’s mum, took a video (see above) of the birthday surprise. Peter’s work colleagues in Stryker got a hold of the clip and “by God did he get a slagging!” said Geraldine. But they don’t care – as long as Mia was happy.

Geraldine and Peter’s birthday antics have even gone global now. Peter’s relations in Canada got in touch to see if they would do a video for a young birthday celebrant. They duly obliged and there were lots more laughs out loud.

See their first birthday surprise for Mia's brother, Jay, here