WATCH: Newly elected mayor speaks of 'exceptional pride' in Limerick

THE newly elected Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Michael Sheahan has spoken of his "exceptional pride" in the county, as he outlined plans to create a Wild Geese festival here.

The Fine Gael City East councillor, who became the first mayor of this term, wants Limerick to "come out of the shadow" of the likes of Dublin, Cork, Kerry and Galway, and better advertise the tourism offering we have in the county.

"We are slowly coming out from under the shadow of Kerry and Cork, and exhibiting what we are and what we have. From Glin Castle to my own place of Askeaton, which is full of tourist heritage. We have to build on this. As towns get bypassed, it's amazing what people do to reincarnate what they have."

He said he wants to support community leaders who want to "say what can we do, not what can't we do" and "go make them better places for everybody."

Mayor Sheahan - who is following up his year as metropolitan mayor in 2014/5 - wants to bring a Wild Geese festival to Limerick, to welcome home people who have left these shores.

"The festival of the Wild Geese I think could be massive. Riverfest is tremendously successful, but we need to connect with our diaspora around the world. I would like to see a reaching out to these people all over the world, and we have a festival of music, song, dance, discussion,. whatever you want, back in Limerick. For me, Limerick is a patchwork of international connect. Let's build on what we have. Let's use the Wild Geese festival to bring our people home and show them what a

great county and city we are," he told reporters in the wake of his election.

Mayor Sheahan, who hails from Askeaton, secured election for the third straight occasion last month, taking the final seat in City East.

He also hailed the impact of businessman JP McManus on the county.

"JP McManus is an absolute jewel in the crown of success internationally with what he does for Limerick. He's touched the lives of so many people in all facets of society. Our communities have received so much from him. That is a very important component of what we are," Cllr Sheahan added.

Congratulations to the new @FineGael Mayor of @LimerickCouncil Cllr Michael Sheahan on your election. I would like to wish you every success in your term ahead pic.twitter.com/aHPPH3YK8s — Senator Maria Byrne (@senatormbyrne) June 7, 2019

New Mayor Cllr Michael Sheahan congratulates Cllr Adam Teskey on becoming Deputy Mayor of Limerick city and county pic.twitter.com/I1iL4qEHlF — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) June 7, 2019

Mayor Sheahan was elected first citizen thanks to a renewing of the Fianna Fail-Fine Gael pact which saw them elect five mayors in the last council. It also delivered a deputy mayoralty for Adare-Rathkeale polltopper, Cllr Adam Teskey, Fine Gael.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77FJbGn84K8