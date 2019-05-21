WATCH: Brave Noah, aged 2, goes on Paw Patrol with Limerick gardai

NOT TOO many people want the gardai calling to their door but two-year-old Noah Quish was over the moon.

The son of Una and John Joe – who is battling serious illness and has had numerous life-saving surgeries - loves An Garda Siochana. A photo of Noah in a garda vest, taken in Shay Kinsella’s Dreamland at the weekend, went viral on Monday.

The @gardainfo account tweeted: “An Garda Síochána would like to welcome our new recruit Noah Quish. He is a real little warrior who is fighting his illness and still has a smile on his face.” It was viewed well over 100,000 times.

Superintendent Derek Smart, of Henry Street, then went one better and invited Noah, his sister Leah and Una and John Joe to the station this Tuesday. He even arranged for a patrol car to pick Noah up. Sergeant Shane Davern and Garda Elaine Cusack called to the Quish family home in Monaleen and whisked him to Henry Street.

Chief Supt Gerry Roche and Supt Smart rolled out the red carpet. Noah got to meet Caesar, one of the canines in the Garda Dog Unit, and got to sit up on a motorbike thanks to the Traffic Corps.

Mum, Una, said Noah had an “absolute ball”.

“Noah kind of went viral there from his picture in his garda vest. We’re hoping he’ll be a garda when he gets bigger. He loves attention and the gardai are always very good to him when he is out and about,” said the proud mum.

Supt Smart said they were delighted to welcome Noah and his family to Henry Street.

“We picked up on the story and decided to show him the dogs and the bikes and everything we have to offer,” said Supt Smart. The smile on Noah’s face shows how much he enjoyed the visit.

Una said Noah turned two last March which was a “miracle”.

“He was diagnosed with a heart condition, severe obstructive laryngomalacia which is a blockage of the airway so it closed when he tried to breathe, severe sleep apnoea, rare chromosome deletion and now has scoliosis,” said Una.

Noah had open heart surgery at four-months-old. Two weeks later airway surgery was performed and Noah will require more surgery in the future. He is still tube fed and on continuous positive airway pressure at night as there is a chance he wouldn't wake up, said Una.

“He has a Jack and Jill nurse minding him once a week and had numerous nurses at home keeping an eye on him. He will have a full body cast put on in a few weeks for his scoliosis and will have to have a peg inserted in a few months for feeding as he can’t eat,” said Una.

Tests are ongoing and he has another unknown syndrome which they should have results for in August. Despite all this Noah’s mum says he is the “happiest boy”.

“Noah is the little model for Children's Medical and Research Foundation Crumlin as part of a fundraising drive. The picture that started all this was taken in Dreamland which is amazing for sick kids and Shay Kinsella is so accommodating. The day was for little heart warriors. Noah has been part of Heart Children Ireland’s calendar for the past two years also,” said Una.