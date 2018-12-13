WATCH: Smash hit Angela’s Ashes The Musical to make Limerick return

THE smash hit Angela’s Ashes The Musical is to make a return to the Limerick stage, it has been announced.

The popular musical comes home for a strictly limited run in July 2019 at the Lime Tree Theatre, where it broke box office records in July 2017 on its world premiere.

The musical, based on Frank McCourt’s Pulitzer prize winning work and brought to the stage by acclaimed producer Pat Moylan with composer Adam Howell and writer Paul Hurt, returns to Limerick for 11 performances only prior to a UK and Ireland tour.

Acclaimed by critics and audiences alike, the Limerick run marks the beginning of the musical's next chapter with performances scheduled for Edinburgh, Dublin, Cork and Belfast.

Frank’s widow Ellen McCourt said she was “thrilled thrilled that the musical will have another life.

“Adam Howell’s glorious music deserves to be heard by a wider audience and Frank’s humanity and humor, so deftly translated to the stage by Paul Hurt, will remind Limerick audiences of why they loved the book in the first place. Delighted it’s coming back,” she added.

The production was received with acclaim on its first run in Limerick, with playwright Mary Coll among those who said it was “terrific”. It went on to the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin and the Grand Opera House, Belfast in 2017.

All the hallmarks of local life are present in the musical, South’s pub, where Frank famously had his first pint, Leamy’s school, St Vincent de Paul, the damp descending from the River Shannon, and even the Limerick Leader gets a notable mention.

The musical tale of McCourt’s memoir was a “gamechanger” for the Lime Tree, venue boss Louise Donlon has said, with the sell-out run coming in the traditionally quieter summer season, seen as tough for theatres the world over. It proved to the venue that if the show is good enough, people will come.

“When we heard we had secured the world premiere for Limerick it was as if all our Christmases had come at once,” said Ms Donlon at the time.

Angela’s Ashes The Musical is at the Lime Tree from July 18 to 27, with matinee shows on July 20 and 27.

Tickets on sale now from www.limetreetheatre.ie or call 061-953400.