WATCH: Limerick's Hermitage Green wow Electric Picnic with Dolores O'Riordan tribute

LIMERICK'S Hermitage Green wowed Electric Picnic with a spine tingling cover version of The Cranberries' Dreams.

The group took to the Electric Arena stage at Electric Picnic on Friday evening. Thousands showed up to the gig and one song in particular brought huge energy to the performance.

The Hermitage Green lads performed their version of Dreams by The Cranberries in an emotional tribute to Dolores O'Riordan, which they recently performed at King John's Castle to great acclaim.

Watch and listen to the performance above. There were a number of other performances of Cranberries songs over the weekend, including Keywest, who performed Linger at the Salty Dog stage on Saturday evening with a huge crowd singing along.