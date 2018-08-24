WATCH: Emotional scenes as Liam MacCarthy cup pays visit to Dolores O'Riordan's family home

THEY hoisted it, hugged it and kissed it and then they just stood back and stared at it.

They had gathered in the same living room just last January to wake their beloved Dolores O'Riordan, but this Thursday evening there were happier scenes at the home of The Cranberries lead singer in Ballybricken in County Limerick.

In a special gesture by Limerick GAA, Eileen O'Riordan and her family were allowed some private time with the Liam MacCarthy Cup won in battle by the senior hurlers on Sunday afternoon.

“She used to be hurling with the boys. She was a great hurler. Oh she was tough. She. Was. Tough,” smiled her mum Eileen with Irish pride.

“She is crossing my mind all the time today - but not in a sad way. It’s pity she isn’t here. She would be singing,” added Eileen of her beloved daughter.

- For an extended feature on the visit of the Liam MacCarthy Cup to Dolores’ family home, see next weekend’s Limerick Leader.