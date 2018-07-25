WATCH: Gospel choir and Corrigan Brothers pray for Limerick hurling win over Cork

A GROUP of Limerick gospel choir singers and the Corrigan Brothers are praying for a Limerick win against Cork in the All-Ireland hurling semi-final.

The group were so moved by the team's championship performances so far that they recorded their own unique take on the Billy Joel classic ‘We didn’t start the fire’ to celebrate the hurlers.

The Castletroy brothers’ have launched a fresh assault on the music scene with their tribute to the current panel, which has now been released on YouTube.

Ger and Tommy Corrigan, who have previously paid tribute to former US president Barack Obama and Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan, have set their sights on the exciting young Limerick hurling side this time.

The song, which was recorded in St Michael’s Church at Denmark Street recently, references Limerick hurling legends Eamon Cregan and Eamon Grimes, as well as current stars Dan and Tom Morrissey, Seamus Flanagan, Declan Hannon and Nickie Quaid.

The brothers teamed up with the Limerick Gospel Choir and Ger Corrigan said they had been "amazed by Limerick's fantastic season so we wrote the song and asked our friends in the Limerick Gospel Choir to join us.

"The Limerick Gospel choir are amazingly talented. We had to keep our fingers crossed for the Kilkenny match but the Limerick lads delivered as we hoped they would," he said, adding that the group hope to perform the song for the hurlers at some point.

"We would love that performance to be in Limerick if the Liam McCarthy cup comes home, maybe hurling is come home," he added.

Speaking of the upbeat track, Tommy Corrigan says he hopes fans will sing it from the terraces as they continue their assault on a first All-Ireland title since 1973.

“Limerick fans are the best you can get, and it would make me so proud to see them singing our song,” he said.

“It’s made for terrace singing. It really is fit for the All-Ireland final,” Ger added, smiling.