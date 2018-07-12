WATCH: Holiday home of rich and famous on shores of Lough Derg has €2.75m price tag

A LUXURIOUS period residence reminiscent of a time gone by, on the shores of Lough Derg near the Limerick border, has come on the market with an asking price of €2.75m.

Fort Henry, on the road from Ballina to Birdhill in Tipperary, is layered with history – and has a private harbour, boathouse and direct access on to Lough Derg.

On some 47 hectares (116 acres) the house is an elegant period home offering exceptional views, 465 metres of water frontage and privacy.

Alongside the main house there is a charming mews, and courtyard cottage with a walled garden, lawns, a stream running through with a feature bridge.

It’s within 1.5km of Ballina/Killaloe, and a half hour drive from Limerick city.

Built in the late Georgian period, and lovingly restored and extended over the generations, Fort Henry has a timeless elegance that is also cosy and charming.

Its most recent owners have been a family from the United Arab Emirates who are reported locally to have royal connections and who used the house on rare occasions as a holiday retreat.

Other local rumours are that Hollywood actor Robert de Niro rented the house for a while back in the 1990s.

One previous owner was Capt Charles Henry, who was married to the daughter of a former governor general of India.

It was also bought by Brendan O’Regan, who helped develop Shannon Airport and the concept of duty free shopping, and who died in 2008.

Reached via a choice of avenues, and surrounded by forestry and pastures, the extremely private grounds run along the banks of Lough Derg. Terraced lawns sweep down from the house, perfumed by rose gardens, while a kitchen garden keeps the occupants of the main house well supplied.

With seven bedrooms and the addition of two separate guest houses, there are obvious opportunities for a boutique hotel, offering fishing, sailing, rough shooting and woodland walks.

The extensive grounds are an explorer’s paradise. Acres of woodlands, pastures, and avenue walks along the path of an old railway line, make this a wonderful spot for walkers, horse riders, or it could also be the spot for rough shooting. Bridges lead over a small canal, and there are plentiful secret spots to be found.

Water enthusiasts are right on the famous Lough Derg, with your own private boathouse, for sailing, boating or fishing. Closer to the property, mature trees, banks of roses and other planting, together with courtyard and walled gardens make this a small piece of paradise. The current owners have added additional parcels of land to the property for maximum privacy.

While mature trees front the wide avenues, the bulk of the forestry has been planted within the past generation and could be cleared to pasture once more.

Currently, the wider avenues are connected by paths through the trees, so you can vary your walks or rides, and continuously feel as if you are discovering, and rediscovering this wonderful property.

The property is on offer through Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, through agents William Talbot or Roseanne De Vere Hunt.