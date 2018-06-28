WATCH: Emergency services attend scene of multi-car collision in Limerick

EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of a crash in Limerick city this Thursday morning.

Three units of the fire service, one ambulance and members of An Garda Síochána are currently at the scene, which is at the junction of Catherine Street and Glentworth Street.

It is not believed that any serious injuries have been reported.

The collision took place between two cars at the junction. A third car, which was parked nearby, was also hit during the crash.

The junction is currently blocked as the fire and rescue service deal with the damaged cars. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.