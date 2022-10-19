WATCH: Niall Crowe proud Ardscoil Ris seeing 'fruits of labour' as they reach Munster final

ARDSCOIL RIS junior hurling manager Niall Crowe is content that there is no resting on laurels in the Limerick secondary school after breaking their hoodoo in the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship Final last Spring.
While the North Circular Road secondary school will begin their defence of that All-Ireland title with Harty Cup action in the coming weeks, the city have already reached the 2022/23 Munster Junior Hurling Final.
This Tuesday Ardscoil Ris booked a Dean Ryan Cup final spot against Thurles CBS with victory over St Colmans College of Fermoy.
"We pride ourselves on the amount of work that we put in - we work very very hard with every team from First Year to Harty Cup. We train mid-term break, holidays, weekends - we will do whatever it takes to get better and we are seeing the fruits of our labour on a regular basis," said Niall Crowe, who manages the junior side with fellow teacher Fergal Carey.
After the semi final win over the north Cork college, Crowe spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader in Kilmallock.
