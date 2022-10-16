WATCH: Ray Hourigan relieved as Bruff one win from promotion into Limerick senior hurling

RELIEF was the over-riding emotion for Bruff hurling manager Ray Hourigan after his side had one-point to spare at the end of extra time to reach the Lyons of Limerick Premier Intermediate Club Hurling Championship final.
Bruff and Newcastle West hit 43 scores and in the end Bruff just edged into the Limerick Premier IHC final 3-17 to 1-22 after extra time.
In their fifth year outside of the senior ranks, Bruff had lost semi finals in 2019 and '20, as well as the final in 2018.
Hourigan stressed that a "tough battle" lay ahead against the winner of Sunday's semi final between Monaleen and Effin.
"We felt we had as good a chance as any of the eight teams and we are in the last two now so it's still in our own hands as we have been saying all year," said Hourigan.
After the narrow victory in Ballyagran, Hourigan spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.
Noreen McKenzie, president of Network Ireland, Ellen Tuffy, Down Syndrome Limerick, Becci Harrisson, Fishers of Newtownmountkennedy
According to the man, youngsters are directed to either their own doctor, otherwise Shannondoc or the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick at 'out of hours' times
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.