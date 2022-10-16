Search

16 Oct 2022

WATCH: Ray Hourigan relieved as Bruff one win from promotion into Limerick senior hurling

Jerome O'Connell

16 Oct 2022 12:00 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

RELIEF was the over-riding emotion for Bruff hurling manager Ray Hourigan after his side had one-point to spare at the end of extra time to reach the Lyons of Limerick Premier Intermediate Club Hurling Championship final.

Bruff and Newcastle West hit 43 scores and in the end Bruff just edged into the Limerick Premier IHC final 3-17 to 1-22 after extra time.

In their fifth year outside of the senior ranks, Bruff had lost semi finals in 2019 and '20, as well as the final in 2018.

Hourigan stressed that a "tough battle" lay ahead against the winner of Sunday's semi final between Monaleen and Effin.

"We felt we had as good a chance as any of the eight teams and we are in the last two now so it's still in our own hands as we have been saying all year," said Hourigan.

After the narrow victory in Ballyagran, Hourigan spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.

