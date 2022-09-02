WATCH: Graeme Mulcahy dedicates Kilmallock hurling win to 'a very tough week for the town'

CHAMPIONS Kilmallock made it two wins from three outings in the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship on Thursday evening.
The Balbec had 18-points to spare over Adare in an emphatic display from the champions.
Inter-county star Graeme Mulcahy scored seven points from play and after said the players had spoken about producing a display to help lift spirits after the untimely passing of Dylan McCarthy.
"It was a very tough week for the town and we spoke about that beforehand and putting in a performance to mark the week that people have put down," explained Mulcahy after the final whistle in the 3-26 to 0-17 win in Ballyagran.
In dismissing the case, the WRC Adjudicating Officer stated that, in his view, the complainant did not establish a prima facie case of discrimination.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.