WATCH: Oisin O'Reilly warns that Limerick hurling title race not confined to 'top four teams'

KILMALLOCK set out on their Limerick SHC title defence this Saturday.

The Balbec play Patrickswell in a repeat of last year's county final in Newcastle West this July 30 at 7pm.

The south Limerick side are under new management this season as they look to build on the success of Tony Considine’s 2021 success.

Fintan O’Connor is the new Kilmallock manager/coach – a former Kerry senior hurling manager, he has also served as a Waterford senior hurling selector and coached WIT in the Fitzgibbon Cup.

O’Connor will have six members of John Kiely’s All-Ireland winning panel at his disposal.

One of those is Oisin O’Reilly, who saw his sparkling club form last season earn him an inter-county recall.

Kilmallock, Patrickswell, Na Piarsaigh and Doon have contested the semi finals across the last five years but O’Reilly insists that the chasing pack is much closer than many think.

“There might be a perspective out there that there is a top four but the rest of the teams are catching up with the pack at this stage. I don’t think there is such a thing as a top four but maybe in other people’s perception that is the case,” said the pacy forward.

O’Reilly is also expecting the return to the pre-pandemic groups of six to benefit all.

“With the championship changing back this year to the group with five games it’s great because teams get more of a chance to qualify rather than two teams qualifying from a group of three. You’ll play every team and get to know a bit about every team and what kind of way they are playing, etc. That’s the beauty of it - if you want to go on and win the county, you’ll be meeting all the best teams,” he said.