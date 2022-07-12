WATCH: Cian Lynch explains secret to Limerick hurling success is 'work hard for each other'

CIAN Lynch insists that the "tight knit group" in the Limerick senior hurling panel is one of their man strengths.
“Work hard for each other,” Lynch explained is one of the secret's to the Limerick success as they bid for a third successive Liam MacCarthy Cup title this Sunday.
“We are just a tight knit group and we push each other and drive each other on and in the good days we are altogether and in the bad days we are together as well and that’s the most important thing," outlined Lynch.
The Patrickswell man was speaking with media ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland SHC final between Limerick and Kilkenny.
