Large contingent from Limerick descends on Laois for National Ploughing Championships

THOUSANDS of people from Limerick have descended on Ratheniska in County Laois for the National Ploughing Championships which are underway.
The weather has been kind to competitors, exhibitors and members of the public who have travelled to the event - the first since 2019 because of Covid.
Companies such as Adare-based Samco have a strong presence at the National Ploughing Championships while students from a number of schools, including Laurel Hill Secondary FCJ in president are also enjoying being at Europe's largest outdoor event.
.@FrancesW96 making her way through the huge crowds at #ploughing22 - coverage in association with Fitzgerald Skip Hire pic.twitter.com/mZlXpMuyp0— Limerick Leader / Limerick Live (@Limerick_Leader) September 20, 2022
Limerick fashion queen, Celia Holman Lee and her models is hosting three fashion shows each day showcasing clothes and fashion from department stores and boutiques across the country.
Various celebrities and stars from Limerick have been spotted on Day 1 of the National Ploughing Championships including Limerick hurling captain Declan Hannon and former Love Island winner Greg O'Shea.
Limerick Live's Frances Watkins has been speaking to some of those in attendance.
