23 Sept 2022

Limerick pupils feeling much safer with very first 'school street'

Cian Ó Broin

23 Sept 2022 12:02 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

ONE LIMERICK school is making life safer for students through a new designated cycle-only street designed to keep children active and keep cars away from campus.

An Mhodhscoil on O' Connell Avenue, Limerick city is the very first school in the county to avail of the Safe Routes to School scheme, launched last year with the aim to support "walking, scooting and cycling to primary and post-primary schools."

Hildegarde Naughton TD, Minister-of-State with responsibility for transport said that the newly designed Roden Street "is a credit to the school and the pupils who have led this."

"What I want to see is further projects like this rolled out right across the county, €24m has been allocated by my department to Limerick City and County Council," she said.

She noted a real "calm atmosphere" outside the school gates, adding that the stress levels have been reduced for teachers and parents in what she described as a "safe space" for students to walk or cycle to school.

Brian Leddin TD, who helped push for the scheme in Limerick said the new safety measures "gives young people new independence and a healthy way to get around and explore their community."

The Irish speaking primary school was one of 170 successful applicants to the first round of the programme, which saw a total of 931 applications from across the country.

In Limerick, An Mhodhscoil is one of eight Limerick schools which were successful in the first phase and the the very first in the city and county to see works completed.

The new school street features brand-new paving and pencil style bollards and is a collaborative project with Limerick City and County Council, Safe Routes to School, Green Schools and Active Travel Limerick.

George, a fourth class student in the school took time out of his regular morning commute before the first bell tolls to tell Limerick Live what he thought of his school's fresh new look.

"I think it's a big addition to the school, it makes everything look so much nicer. The new school street is a lot better for our cyclists and pupils. We have also introduced a new creche bus lane and have redone our school crossing.

"It's so much safer now and I am very proud of it all," he concluded.

