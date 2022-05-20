WATCH: Limerick school launches cookbook full of local family recipes

A LIMERICK primary school teetering on 150 years in existence has put together a magnificent cookbook filled with family histories and secret recipes.

Located on the quieter side of Pallasgreen, pupils from Garrydoolis NS created their very own Let’s Bake History cookbook, filled with 21 delightful dishes from families tied to the school.

At the official launch, which welcomed parents and guardians to campus, Principal Heidi Jordan told those present that the project was a “true symbol for what the school stands for.”

“It was a whole community effort. It was lovely to see recipes from families that have come down through the ages. There was a lovely sharing of ideas,” she said, thanking the local families.

The book was created by senior students within the school as part of the Junior Entrepreneur Programme, which tasks young scholars with delivering a business idea, from start to finish.

The official launch was the icing on the cake for teachers, students and families present. Pupils delivered a detailed presentation on how everything came together.

Principal Jordan emphasised the cross-curricular benefits to the school which included brainstorming, collaboration and problem-solving situations.

The business element also enticed a flurry of entrepreneurial skills, she added.

Several different teams came to the fore in helping to see the cookbook through, under the tutelage of Mr Seamus Heffernan, who teaches third to sixth class.

These included an advertising team, a marketing and a research team.

A total of 100 copies were printed in total, with the children adamant about donating a portion of the proceeds to the local Irish Cancer Society, from the very outset.

Copies of the first batch are now available in local stores across the Pallasgreen community as well as at the school.

Next June, Garrydoolis NS will be celebrating a centenary and a half of formal education in East Limerick.

“Our unique selling point in this was that every single family was involved.

“It is lovely that at this stage we are all looking back at our traditions here, while also looking forward towards another community celebration next year,” she concluded.