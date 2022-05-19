Approval granted for construction to begin on new Limerick secondary school

APPROVAL has been granted for construction to begin on a new building for a Limerick secondary school.

The Department of Education has given the go ahead for work to start on the site of the new Educate Together Secondary School building in Castletroy.

Currently, the Educate Together school is located in temporary accommodation at the old Salesians Secondary School on the North Circular Road.

The new school building will be constructed on Groody Road, across from Northern Trust, to serve the greater Castletroy and adjoining communities.

The new school, which will cost around €19m, will cater for up to 1,000 pupils when it is complete.

The development will include almost 60 classrooms, a large outdoor learning courtyard, plus a sports hall with a state-of-the-art fitness suite.

Pupils are expected to be in the school by September 2023, meaning the current Transition Year students will get to see out their final year in the permanent school building.

Principal Eoin Shinners announced the exciting news on social media and said work could begin as early as next week.

"We have been informed by the Department that builders have been appointed, I have spoken to them and they anticipate to be on site in the early days of next week.

"We want to mobilise them on site as soon as possible. We will spend the next 12 months getting ready for our final move ahead of September 2023.

"It is amazing news on the back of many, many years of hard work".