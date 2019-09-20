WATCH: Limerick gardai seek to recognise contribution of young people

NOMINATIONS are being sought for the sixth annual Limerick Garda Youth Awards.

This year’s awards aim to honour young people – aged between 13 and 21 - who have made a significant contribution to the community in which they live.

Awards will be presented to nominees from each of the four garda districts in the division - Limerick city north (Henry Street), Limerick city south (Roxboro Road), Newcastle West and Bruff.

And, as happened for the first time last year, each of the award recipients will be considered for inclusion in next year’s National Garda Youth Awards.

“It never ceases to amaze us the standard and quality of the nominees that are made and it is fitting that 43 people to date have won awards across the division,” said Superintendent Dermot O’Connor.

“We would encourage anybody to nominate any young person who they believe deserves to be considered for an award and it is literally open to any person – no matter who it is – to be nominated,” he added.

The Limerick awards, which are sponsored by Garvey’s Centra and SuperValu, will be presented at a gala event at the Woodlands House Hotel, Adare, on November 21, next.

“It’s incredible when you read through the stories and see what the young people have been doing, last year the awards were unbelievable – there were actually people who didn’t get awards who put in some serious work,” said Gerard Walsh, manager of Garvey’s SuperValu, Corbally.

A number of last year’s recipients – Sean Bynes from Pallasgreen and TY students from Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally – received awards at this year’s National Garda Youth Awards.

Nomination forms can be obtained from any garda station in Limerick and can also be downloaded from the garda website or from www.garveygroup.ie.

The closing date for receipt of nominations is Friday, October 25.