WATCH: Mother of Limerick murder victim seeks public support ahead of justice walk

THE mother of a young Limerick man who was murdered almost seven years ago is appealing for support ahead of a remembrance walk which will take place in Limerick next month.

Robert Sheehan, 21, who was from Moyross died after he was shot several times while attending a family wedding in Bunratty in the early hours of September 2, 2012.

A Justice and Remembrance peaceful walk which has been organised by his mother Majella, will take place on Sunday, September 22 at 4pm.

The walk will begin at the People’s Park before making its way through the city centre to Bedford Row where there will be speeches and prayers.

“We need to get justice – we need to get justice. It’s never to going to bring our loved ones back but we need to have justice and to know the perpetrators have been put away. They are walking the streets while our loved ones are gone. Tis we who have the life sentence so I’m hoping we’ll get something out of it,” Majella told the Leader.

“Anybody can take part and anybody who has lost a loved one is more than welcome to bring photographs of their loved ones and they will be put on the steps of the Franciscan Church where all our candles will be when the priest is saying his prayer,” she added appealing to the people of Limerick to come out and show solidarity with the families of those who have died violently and whose cases remain unsolved.

While there have been a number of arrests in relation to the murder of Robert Sheehan, nobody has ever been charged with his murder and the chief suspect is understood to be living in the UK.

Read also: Crimestoppers launches fresh appeal for information following murder of Limerick man

The relatives of several Limerick murder victims are expected to take part in next month’s walk which is also open to members of the public who wish to show their support and solidarity.

Further details about the walk can be found on a dedicated Facebook page which has been set up.