WATCH: Limerick community is shining following completion of vital renewal works

ONE TIGHT-KNIT Limerick village has been brought even closer together through a collaborative rejuvenation project adding a shine to the centre of the community.

Works have been completed on the Mall in Ballingarry, County Limerick which will help breathe new life into the village.

Funding of just over €79,000 was granted to Ballingarry under the Town and Village Renewal scheme, an initiative under the Action Plan for Rural Development and the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Programme for Rural Regeneration.

It is part of a suite of national and local support measures to rejuvenate rural towns and villages throughout Ireland, funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered by the Local Authorities.

Richard O’ Donoghue, Limerick TD, said: “Today is so important. This is the rejuvenation of all our towns and villages.”

The Independent TD stressed that “we need our towns and villages open for business.”

“There is no area like a county area. It is a life where people can live, have space and the community protects you,” he added.

RIAI award winning Healy Partners Architects produced the design called Reimagining The Mall and project managed the works, generously donating the cost of their professional services to the community.

Tom Joyce, Executive Architect with Limerick City and County Council (LCCC) described the local Ballingarry community members as “great to work with” throughout the various stages.

Ballingarry Development Association have worked unstintingly in making the village what it is today with the support of LCCC in delivering this project.

Over the past few weeks, the group has planted a selection of sensory plants along the Mall to provide scent and colour, which will be adjusted and added to in the years to come.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said that the restoration project around the Mall is a positive addition to the public realm of the village of Ballingarry.

“The upgraded space, centred around the Mall, with new planting will be enjoyed by the local community and visitors to Ballingarry for years to come.

“While the project may be small scale in nature, it is important as it provides a lift to this part of the village and creates a focal point for communities to gather and for visitors to explore and enjoy.”