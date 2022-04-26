Time for another Limerick Leader poll!

What are your plans for the upcoming bank holiday weekend?
Attending Riverfest in Limerick city
Doing nothing, staying at home
Staycation
Travelling abroad
What are your plans for the upcoming bank holiday weekend?
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.