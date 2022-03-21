Time for another Limerick Leader poll!
Go out for dinner/lunch
Send flowers (or other gift)
Personal visit / phone call / Zoom call
Send a card
Mark it in another way
This Sunday, March 27, is Mother's Day - the first since Covid restrictions were eased.
How will you be marking it?
