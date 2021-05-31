Time for another Limerick Leader Poll!
Time for another Limerick Leader Poll!
Yes
No
Are you confident that those who want to travel abroad in July or August will be vaccinated on time?
31/05/2021
Search our Archive
Time for another Limerick Leader Poll!
Yes
No
Are you confident that those who want to travel abroad in July or August will be vaccinated on time?
XX DO NOT USE XX If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on