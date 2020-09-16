VOTE: It's time to crown Limerick's favourite tractor in honour of the Ploughing

Massey Ferguson

Zetor

New Holland

Ford

Case

John Deere

Landini

Fiat

Deutz

Claas

Ursus

Renault

JCB

Lamborghini

Fendt

International

Valtra

Kubota

We should be strolling around the Ploughing site today admiring the latest shiny tractor models but instead we can only dream.

So, in honour of the National Ploughing Championships, which should have taken place this week, we want to crown the county's favourite tractor. 

We have listed as many brands as we can think of for this poll and now it's over to you to decide.

So, which one is it going to be?