08 Jun 2022

Damien Dempsey announces Limerick concert

editorial image

Frances Watkins

08 Jun 2022

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

DAMIEN Dempsey has announced a concert at the Big Top in Limerick.

The singer-songwriter will play the venue on Friday, December 16.

Damien is no stranger to Limerick and has played many gigs here over the years including at Dolans. 

His unique voice and storytelling ability has made him one of the biggest music artists in Ireland and he has gatherd some famous fans along the way including Sinead O'Connor and Bob Dylan. 

The award winning artist has won several prestigious awards and his albums have topped the charts over his twenty plus year career. 

Tickets are on sale now and prices start at €30.

