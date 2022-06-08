Damien Dempsey announces Limerick concert

DAMIEN Dempsey has announced a concert at the Big Top in Limerick.
The singer-songwriter will play the venue on Friday, December 16.
Delighted to welcome Damien Dempsey to Live At The Big Top Friday December 16th.#Limerick @TheMilkMarket #DolansLimerick @DamienDempsey @musiclimerick @limerickcitybiz— Dolans Pub Limerick (@mydolans) June 8, 2022
Tickets are on Sale now https://t.co/zGqBAIMzix pic.twitter.com/vMHI0TXVhH
Damien is no stranger to Limerick and has played many gigs here over the years including at Dolans.
His unique voice and storytelling ability has made him one of the biggest music artists in Ireland and he has gatherd some famous fans along the way including Sinead O'Connor and Bob Dylan.
The award winning artist has won several prestigious awards and his albums have topped the charts over his twenty plus year career.
Tickets are on sale now and prices start at €30.
