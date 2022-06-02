Search

02 Jun 2022

WATCH: Limerick Pride 'is back with a bang'

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

02 Jun 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK Pride is "back with bang", with the first in-person festival of the decade taking place next month.

That's according to the chairman of Limerick's annual celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and other cultures Lisa Daly, with hundreds of people set to take to the city streets on Saturday, July 9.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the annual week-long festival behind closed doors for the past two years, and now the organisers are making up for lost time with a multitude of events taking place in the week leading up.

Five Limerick libraries close temporarily due to one person's annual leave

Speaking at the press launch this week outside the Hunt Museum, Lisa said: "It's great to be back, to meet people, and see people. I cannot wait for everyone to gather for the parade. Virtually, no matter what you do, you can't feel that. For that atmosphere to come back again, to line Limerick's city streets."

There is a different route to the parade this year, owing to the continuing revitalisation works in O'Connell Street, with participants asked to gather at Pery Square ahead of its 2pm kick off.

It will be grand marshaled by local historian and writer Sharon Slater.

"We have a massive range of events. We have tried to cater for everyone in the community. This is why we went with the theme 'Pride is Culture'. A lot of our artists, we found, when we plan our programme, we'd only have certain artists involved. But this way, we have filmers, we want to involve writers, readers. Everything," Lisa added.

Limerick Pride week kicks off on Monday, July 4, and ends on Sunday. July 10, and will feature events from workshops, support meetings and discussions to evenings of music and club nights, to cater to the needs of everyone.

For a full rundown, check out limerickpride.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media