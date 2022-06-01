In Pictures: Limerick vintners raise the bar at gala ball

PUBLICANS from across Limerick city and county donned their ballgowns and tuxedos earlier this week for the first local Vintners Ball since Covid hit.
The event, which took place at the Strand Hotel in the city, was organised by the Limerick branch of the VFI.
A great night was had by all who attended and proceeds from the gala ball will be donated to the Red Cross Ukraine appeal.
