Limerick to Kilkee cycle for much-loved Louise Doherty

THE LATE Louise Doherty will be in everyone's thoughts as a big crew of cyclists head from Limerick to Kilkee this Saturday, June 4.

Late of University Hospital Limerick, Louise's kindness in and out of uniform was known to one and all. Tragically, the young mum-of-two was taken from her family and friends by cancer in 2018.

She - like so many - received wonderful care in Milford. Poignantly, in her death notice donations if desired were asked to go to Milford Care Centre.

In 2019, the Doherty family decided to organise a memorial cycle for Louise, of Glasgow Park in the city. The response was phenomenal with dozens upon dozens setting off from Limerick to Kilkee. Again, Milford was picked as their chosen charity and the incredible sum of €25,000 was raised.

Unfortunately, the cycle had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid but now they are back this Saturday. Cyclists will gather at the Maxol in Dooradoyle from 7.45am. They are due to set off for Kilkee at 9am.

As the tired bodies will need hydrating following the 100km journey there is an after party in the Stella Maris with a raffle, lots of spot prizes and live music.

To purchase a ticket please click here

All are welcome and all monies raised in memory of Louise will go to Milford.