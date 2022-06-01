Search

01 Jun 2022

Limerick to Kilkee cycle for much-loved Louise Doherty

Limerick to Kilkee cycle for much-loved Louise Doherty

Photos like this will be recreated this Saturday on the Louise Doherty Memorial Cycle

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

01 Jun 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE LATE Louise Doherty will be in everyone's thoughts as a big crew of cyclists head from Limerick to Kilkee this Saturday, June 4.

Late of University Hospital Limerick, Louise's kindness in and out of uniform was known to one and all. Tragically, the young mum-of-two was taken from her family and friends by cancer in 2018.

She - like so many - received wonderful care in Milford. Poignantly, in her death notice donations if desired were asked to go to Milford Care Centre.  

In 2019, the Doherty family decided to organise a memorial cycle for Louise, of Glasgow Park in the city. The response was phenomenal with dozens upon dozens setting off from Limerick to Kilkee. Again, Milford was picked as their chosen charity and the incredible sum of €25,000 was raised.

Unfortunately, the cycle had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid but now they are back this Saturday. Cyclists will gather at the Maxol in Dooradoyle from 7.45am. They are due to set off for Kilkee at 9am.

Two Limerick men help the homeless with charity skydive

As the tired bodies will need hydrating following the 100km journey there is an after party in the Stella Maris with a raffle, lots of spot prizes and live music.

To purchase a ticket please click here

All are welcome and all monies raised in memory of Louise will go to Milford.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media