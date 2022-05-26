Search

26 May 2022

Luimneach 'Abú': Dancers inspired by GAA stars

Dance Limerick presents Step Up Dance Project in a new performance

Donal O'Regan

26 May 2022 1:00 PM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A MINORITY of GAA players have been accused of acting on the pitch but never dancing!

Drawing on GAA games and the communities involved in them, this year’s Step Up Dance Project presents a choreography by Fearghus Ó Conchúir to celebrate the commitment, care and passion it takes to make a strong team.

Dance Limerick presents Step Up Dance Project in a new performance: Abú – A shout of support and a wish for flourishing.

Two performances take place at UL GAA Pitch, The Pavilion at 6pm this Thursday, May 26 and in Ahane GAA Club on Friday, May 27 at 8pm. 

The dance honours not only the stars on the pitch but also the people who aren’t always visible and aren’t always included. Abú was developed with input from clubs in Limerick and former county players including Niamh Mulcahy, 2019 Camogie All-Star, as well as Colm Moran, footballer and owner of FIT 100 Gym.

Powered by new music from award-winning rapper, producer and songwriter MuRli, Abú brings dynamic performances onto the pitch and into the heart. 

The five exceptional dancers are Hannah Scully, Mia Bradley Evans, Michael McEvoy, Roberta Ceginskaite and Yumi Lee. 

WATCH: Limerick’s Live at the Docklands with Jenny Greene!

Ahane GAA and Camogie Club PRO Emer Kenny said they came to some of their training sessions and one of their matches to see the game in full flow. 

"They will be performing in Mackey Park Ahane on Friday, May 27 at 8pm and it would be great to get a crowd out to watch their performance!" said Emer.

Admission is free.

