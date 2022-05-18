Search

18 May 2022

In Pictures: Limerick Panto Society confirms details of first production in three years

Reporter:

David. Hurley - PICTURES: Adrian Butler

18 May 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK Panto Society has announced details of its first panto production since Christmas 2019.

Due to Covid-19 and the associated restrictions, the Society was forced to cancel its traditional festive fare over
the last two years. Now, however it's back and back with a bang - at a new venue.

The group, which was formed in 1985,  is busy preparing for this year’s production, Cinderella, which will be staged, at
the The Millenium Theatre TUS from December 27 to January 8, 2023.

Cinderella will be written by Tim Cusack and everyone at the Society is delighted that Tim will return as the panto Dame when he will be one of the Ugly Sisters.

Cinderella has it all, the magic of the Fairy Godmother, the charm of Buttons, the majestic King and Queen and of course the romance between Prince Charming and Cinderella.

Tony Cusack, who will lead the production team, has assembled a talented and experienced group to ensure that this year’s
production will maintain the standards of past performances.

The Crescent Shopping Centre will be the main sponsor of this year's production which is also supported by Mr Binman, Limerick City Hotel, McGettigans, Quirke Shaw Cleaning Supplies and McDonalds.

Denise Chaila announces collaboration with Ed Sheeran

Limerick Panto Society has had the support of local Stage and Dance Schools all through the years and this year, the children’s chorus in Cinderella will be performed by Spotlight Stage School under the direction of Judy O’Connor and Margaret Hough, Expressive

Speaking at this Wednesday's launch, chairperson Grainne McCarthy said she and the entire Panto Committee and Panto Family are really looking forward to this year’s production.

Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler and the President of TUS, Prof Vincent Cunnane were among those who attended the launch.

Booking for Cinderella opens soon and more details can be found here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media