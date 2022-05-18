Denise Chaila announces collaboration with Ed Sheeran

DENISE Chaila has announced she has recorded a song with Ed Sheeran after supporting him on his Irish tour.

The Limerick rapper teased a collaboration after performing alongside Ed at his gigs in Limerick, Cork and Dublin.

She has now confirmed that the pair have recorded a version of his song 2step together.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Denise said: "I did a song. With Ed Sheeran. I live in a world where that’s a thing I can say hahaha what a mad secret that was to keep.

"2step remix, Wednesday 25th of May I’ll share a presave link when I can get organised (now is only for happiness) thank you".

She gained a host of new fans after the gigs earlier this month and they were quick to congratulate her collaboration news on social media.

The Zambian born rapper has seen her star continue to rise and recently announced a headline gig at King John's Castle in August.

Presented by Seoda Shows and Dolans, this will be Denise's largest headline show to date.

The award-winning singer songwriter has been part of the Limerick music scene since 2012.

In 2019, she released her first EP Dual Citizenship and her debut album, Go Bravely, released in October 2020, won an RTE Choice Music Award.

Earlier this year, Denise took home a prestigious 2022 Music Moves Europe Award.

This annual prize for popular and contemporary music is co-funded by the European Union and celebrates emerging artists who represent the European sound of today and tomorrow.