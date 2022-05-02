In pictures: Out and About in Limerick for the Riverfest fireworks display

TENS of thousands of people descended on Limerick city on Sunday night for the return of the Riverfest fireworks display.
Crowds began gathering along the River Shannon from around 9pm in the hope of securing a good vantage point at Clancy Strand, Sarsfield Bridge or Thomond Bridge.
The weather for the fireworks - the first since 2019 - was dry and mild and the skies above the city were virtually cloud-free for the display which kicked-off just before 10.30pm.
The @RiverfestLmk fireworks are back! #RiverfestLimerick pic.twitter.com/MoYJAvXd0G— Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) May 1, 2022
A little drone footage of the @RiverfestLmk fireworks last night, thankfully the rain stayed away and great to see huge crowds back on the river front enjoying the show. @Limerick_ie @GrooveyardEvent https://t.co/aVNiNtwXXV— Kieran Ryan-Benson (@kieranryan999) May 2, 2022
May 1, 2022
Lads, Limerick is class in fairness @Limerick_Leader #Riverfest2022 pic.twitter.com/NgMG8jCfOC— Frances Watkins (@FrancesW96) May 1, 2022
There were plenty of oohs and ahs, from people of all ages, when the fireworks started - minutes after the conclusion of the Gavin James concert at King John's Castle.
Such is the popularity of the Riverfest fireworks display it was trending on social media late into the night.
Staff of the Limerick Strand Hotel were in celebratory mood after scooping three awards PICTURE: Ivan O'Riordan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.