10 Apr 2022

Limerick Historical Society prepares to host first outing of 2022

Limerick Historical Society prepares to host first outing of 2022

The walks will be led by historian Tony Browne

Nick Rabbitts

10 Apr 2022 1:30 PM

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE LIMERICK historical society will host its first outing in more than two years, next week.

Led by qualified historian Tony Browne, the event will see involve walk around either the Englishtown or Irishtown areas of the city centre, and it kicks off at 7pm on Wednesday, April 13.

In another sign of a return to normality following the Covid-19 pandemic, these educational walks are set to take place on a monthly basis throughout the summer season, Mr Browne added.

In Pictures: Limerick Person of The Year 2021 awards ceremony

Tours of the North Circular Road, Meelick’s new Baptist church, and memorials to those fallen in battle are also planned throughout the summer.

The meeting point for next Wednesday's event will be confirmed closer to the time of the walk.

All are welcome to the free walks. Please telephone Tony at 061-228071.

