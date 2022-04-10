Limerick Historical Society prepares to host first outing of 2022

The walks will be led by historian Tony Browne
THE LIMERICK historical society will host its first outing in more than two years, next week.
Led by qualified historian Tony Browne, the event will see involve walk around either the Englishtown or Irishtown areas of the city centre, and it kicks off at 7pm on Wednesday, April 13.
In another sign of a return to normality following the Covid-19 pandemic, these educational walks are set to take place on a monthly basis throughout the summer season, Mr Browne added.
Tours of the North Circular Road, Meelick’s new Baptist church, and memorials to those fallen in battle are also planned throughout the summer.
The meeting point for next Wednesday's event will be confirmed closer to the time of the walk.
All are welcome to the free walks. Please telephone Tony at 061-228071.
OPW Minister Patrick O'Donovan and Padraic O'Ruairc, OPW guide services at Desmond Castle, Newcastle West, as guided tours are reintroduced to the castle for the new season | Picture: Marie Keating
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.