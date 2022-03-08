In pictures: Glamour and fun take centre stage at International Women's Day lunch for Children's Grief Centre

GLAMOUR and fun have not gone away and were to be found in equal measure at the Second Annual International Women’s Day fundraising lunch in aid of the Limerick-based Children’s Grief Centre.

Over 250 guests kicked off the afternoon with a drinks reception followed by a delicious lunch flawlessly served by the wonderful staff at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort.

MC, James Sexton, fired up the crowd with a short quiz followed by a raffle for which many local businesses had generously donated a vast selection of prizes.

On the day, a very moving panel interview took place hosted by Virgin Media news presenter Claire Brock.

Dr Sinead Kane, Muireann O'Connell and Hazel Hartigan each provided some very heartfelt insights into overcoming various personal challenges they had experienced in their lives, providing the guests with some well received food for thought.

Introducing the proceedings, Olive Foley, in her role as organiser and Ambassador for the Children’s Grief Centre, told the gregarious crowd that the Children’s Grief Centre continues be a huge source of support to her and her family following the sudden death of her husband Anthony five years ago.

“Having the Children’s Grief Centre available to my sons and I following Anthony’s death was invaluable. Grief sadly features in many children’s lives, and the support received on days like today is essential to ensuring that the special service provided by Sr Helen and the Children’s Grief Centre can continue and grow into the future.”

The Children’s Grief Centre provides a space and place for children to explore their experience of loss. It provides a safe, non-judgmental environment where grieving children and teenagers can express what they feel and learn that they are not alone.