Search

11 Feb 2022

WATCH: Work begins on new home for Children's Grief Centre

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

11 Feb 2022 5:02 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

WORK HAS officially begun on the new €3.5m home for the Children's Grief Centre in Limerick City. 

The centre was started by Sr Helen Culhane in 2009 and provides a free support service for families with children and young people affected by loss and separation.

They have been operating from their current base in Westbourne for the last 12 years however they are now taking on their 'dream build'.

The new centre is located on Mount Gerrard Court, adjacent to Mount Saint Vincent on O'Connell Avenue.

In February 2020, the building, which is the former Ladies Residence on the John Henry Newman campus at Mary Immaculate College, was gifted to the Children’s Grief Centre.

While the structure has 'good bones' it needs re-roofing, new windows, new heating, electrics, toilets and stairs as part of adaptations to bring it up to current standards.

Work is now underway on the new building which will include one support room for children aged four to nine, two support rooms for children aged six to 12 and two support rooms for teenagers aged 13 to 18.

Volunteers sought to help plant Ireland's first micro-forest in Limerick

Also included are three parent support rooms, a memory garden, library, conference room, parents waiting area, and additional space for staff and volunteers.

The staff and volunteers are hoping to be in their new purpose built centre by Spring 2023.

Sr Helen Culhane said that she felt emotional that after so many years of hard work, her dream was becoming a reality. 

She said: "I feel like crying to be quite honest. This has been a dream of mine and the board of management as well as our wonderful volunteers and staff over the last 13 years. It is an emotional day to be honest!". 

Children's Grief Centre Ambassador Olive Foley said it was a special moment to see work starting on the new building. 

Following the death of her husband, former Munster and Ireland rugby player Anthony Foley in 2016, Olive and her two sons attended the centre. 

She told the Limerick Leader: "The centre means a lot to myself and the children. The support I was able to get for them is still paying off today. 

"They have been so helpful and wonderful. I do a little bit of work for them and it is lovely to be able to give back."

You can donate to the Children's Grief Cenrtre's Dream Build here. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media