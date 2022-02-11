WATCH: Work begins on new home for Children's Grief Centre

WORK HAS officially begun on the new €3.5m home for the Children's Grief Centre in Limerick City.

The centre was started by Sr Helen Culhane in 2009 and provides a free support service for families with children and young people affected by loss and separation.

They have been operating from their current base in Westbourne for the last 12 years however they are now taking on their 'dream build'.

The new centre is located on Mount Gerrard Court, adjacent to Mount Saint Vincent on O'Connell Avenue.

In February 2020, the building, which is the former Ladies Residence on the John Henry Newman campus at Mary Immaculate College, was gifted to the Children’s Grief Centre.

While the structure has 'good bones' it needs re-roofing, new windows, new heating, electrics, toilets and stairs as part of adaptations to bring it up to current standards.

Work is now underway on the new building which will include one support room for children aged four to nine, two support rooms for children aged six to 12 and two support rooms for teenagers aged 13 to 18.

Also included are three parent support rooms, a memory garden, library, conference room, parents waiting area, and additional space for staff and volunteers.

The staff and volunteers are hoping to be in their new purpose built centre by Spring 2023.

Sr Helen Culhane said that she felt emotional that after so many years of hard work, her dream was becoming a reality.

She said: "I feel like crying to be quite honest. This has been a dream of mine and the board of management as well as our wonderful volunteers and staff over the last 13 years. It is an emotional day to be honest!".

Children's Grief Centre Ambassador Olive Foley said it was a special moment to see work starting on the new building.

Following the death of her husband, former Munster and Ireland rugby player Anthony Foley in 2016, Olive and her two sons attended the centre.

She told the Limerick Leader: "The centre means a lot to myself and the children. The support I was able to get for them is still paying off today.

"They have been so helpful and wonderful. I do a little bit of work for them and it is lovely to be able to give back."

You can donate to the Children's Grief Cenrtre's Dream Build here.