Search

08 Mar 2022

Music for Mental Health returns to Limerick with stellar line up

Music for Mental Health returns to Limerick with stellar line up

Emma Langford will be performing at the gig

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

07 Mar 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

MUSIC FOR Mental Health is returning to Dolans this month with a stellar line up confirmed. 

The annual fundraising and mental health awareness gig took a break last year due to Covid-19 but it is back with a bang. 

The first Music for Mental Health was launched as a once-off fundraiser in January 2018 but such was its success, within three years it raised €57,500 for good causes working on suicide prevention, domestic abuse support and advancement of education.

This year's gig will take place at Dolans Warehouse on Friday, March 25 with a fantastic line up of acts including classically trained soprano Leah Barniville who reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent at the age of 14. 

Taking to the stage, fresh from their recent Late Late Show appearances, will be local sensation Emma Langford and the exceptionally talented siblings, Séamus & Caoimhe Ní Fhlatharta. 

Wexford Singer Songwriter Hallie will share her story about her mental and physical health struggles in conversation with broadcaster and author Meghann Scully before performing her own song ‘Impact’.

Met Éireann issues status yellow weather warning for Limerick

All monies raised through ticket sales are shared amongst six charities: Blue Box Creative Arts Therapy, Cliona’s Foundation, Clare’s Wish Foundation, Corpus Christi Primary School, Limerick Suicide Watch and Lime Tree Theatre.

Encouraging people to come along or pledge their support, Organiser Karl Daly said: "This event is about bringing awareness to the issues of mental health and the supports available while raising funds for the organisations that work at the coalface every day.

"Feedback from previous events tells us we need to continue shining the spotlight and supporting one another.

"Now more than ever, generating awareness for Mental Health and fundraising for charities is so important due to the impact of the pandemic."

Tickets are available here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media