Music for Mental Health returns to Limerick with stellar line up

MUSIC FOR Mental Health is returning to Dolans this month with a stellar line up confirmed.

The annual fundraising and mental health awareness gig took a break last year due to Covid-19 but it is back with a bang.

The first Music for Mental Health was launched as a once-off fundraiser in January 2018 but such was its success, within three years it raised €57,500 for good causes working on suicide prevention, domestic abuse support and advancement of education.

This year's gig will take place at Dolans Warehouse on Friday, March 25 with a fantastic line up of acts including classically trained soprano Leah Barniville who reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent at the age of 14.

Taking to the stage, fresh from their recent Late Late Show appearances, will be local sensation Emma Langford and the exceptionally talented siblings, Séamus & Caoimhe Ní Fhlatharta.

Wexford Singer Songwriter Hallie will share her story about her mental and physical health struggles in conversation with broadcaster and author Meghann Scully before performing her own song ‘Impact’.

All monies raised through ticket sales are shared amongst six charities: Blue Box Creative Arts Therapy, Cliona’s Foundation, Clare’s Wish Foundation, Corpus Christi Primary School, Limerick Suicide Watch and Lime Tree Theatre.

Encouraging people to come along or pledge their support, Organiser Karl Daly said: "This event is about bringing awareness to the issues of mental health and the supports available while raising funds for the organisations that work at the coalface every day.

"Feedback from previous events tells us we need to continue shining the spotlight and supporting one another.

"Now more than ever, generating awareness for Mental Health and fundraising for charities is so important due to the impact of the pandemic."

Tickets are available here.