07 Mar 2022

Met Éireann issues status yellow weather warning for Limerick

The warning is valid from 4am on Tuesday

David Hurley

07 Mar 2022 1:30 PM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A STATUS yellow weather warning has been issued for Limerick and several other counties in Munster and around the country.

The wind and rain warning, which has been issued by Met Éireann, will come into effect in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"Strong to near gale force and gusty southeast to south winds on Tuesday morning and afternoon. These winds will be accompanied by heavy rain clearing to squally showers through the afternoon, with hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding possible," states the warning which also applies to Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The status yellow wind and rain warning takes effect from 4am on Tuesday and will remain valid until 3pm.

A separate status orange marine warning has been issued for the Atlantic Ocean, off the West Coast.

