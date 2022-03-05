Seventeen movies on TV over the next seven days

If you are planning to watch a movies on TV over the coming week, we've got you covered. Film guru Ronan O'Meara has been scouring the schedules and has picked 17 to choose from.

La Belle Epoque: Saturday, BBC 4 @ 9pm

His marriage to Marianne is on the rocks and Victor has lost all interest in life. To get him out of his funk his son buys him an evening with a company that performs it's own take on time travel. So back he heads, to a time when he first fell in love. There's a big smell of the work of Charlie Kaufman here but it's an intriguing and interesting romantic comedy that stands on it's own two feet. Daniel Auteil and Fanny Ardant make magic together.

Adam & Paul: Saturday, RTÉ 2 @ 11.05pm

Two men addicted to heroin roam the streets of Dublin, hoping for a bit of good fortune that seems to eternally evade them. Lenny Abrahamson's tragic comedy is a masterpiece of Irish cinema and a perfect example of that wonderful ability we have to create a story that will make you weep tears of mirth followed by tears of utter sadness. Mark O'Halloran and the late Tom Murphy as the eponymous duo are flawless.

Election: Saturday, BBC three @ 11.15pm

Tracy Flick is the model student. She can do no wrong. This gets under the skin of her teacher Mr McAllister something fierce. So much so that it starts to affect his life. Alexander Payne's 1999 comedy is a cracker. Reese Wetherspoon is fantastic as student you'll love to hate and Matthew Broderick does hilariously nasty work as a teacher who takes his job way too seriously. Chris Klein as dumb jock Paul is priceless.

Her Smell: Saturday night/Sunday morning, Film4 @ 12.35am (midnight)

Becky Something is the troubled lead singer of a band called Something She and her choices keep having terrible repercussions for her bandmates and her family over the course of a number of years. An unusual and somewhat challenging film that won't be to everybody's taste but Elisabeth Moss absolutely nails the lead and a fine supporting cast that includes Virginia Madsen, Dan Stevens and Amber Heard adds to a heady mix.

Stardust: Sunday, ITV2 @ 6.30pm

In order to win the heart of the woman he loves Tristan Thorn sets off on an adventure into a magical realm to find a falling star. Pfft, easy peasy, nothing to it at all sure. Well apart from the witches and pirates after it too. Matthew Vaughn's 2007 comedy/adventure is a peach and it's innate silliness is overruled by committed world building and a second to none cast that includes Charlie Cox, Robert De Niro, Michell Pfeiffer, Peter O'Toole, Claire Danes and many others.

Misbehaviour: Sunday, BBC Two @ 9pm

It's 1970 and Bob Hope's in town to host the latest Miss World competition but the women's liberation movement are against it's existence and led by Sally Alexander and Jo Robinson they put their plan into motion. Based on true events 52 years this 2020 comedy drama is a crowd-pleasing look at an important moment in British social and political history. Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley and Keeley Hawes lead a packed cast.

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind: Monday, Great! Movies @ 9pm

A split up couple undergo a medical procedure to remove their memories of each other. That's a very simple explanation for a bizarre and beautiful film from the wacky mind of Charlie Kaufman. Kate Winslet is brilliant as always but Jim Carrey is superb, a career best performance in a film you won't want removed from your head. If you haven't seen it before you'll be thinking about it for days after.

Kill The Irishman: Monday, TG4 @ 9.30pm

Danny Greene, dockworker, longshoreman, embezzler, gangster, murderer, The Irishman in charge of the Cleveland criminal underworld. During the 1960's he waged war on the mafia who dared to encroach on his turf. It's no Goodfellas or State Of Grace but Jonathan Hensleigh's 2011 crime drama offers a lot of crunchy fun and it's cast of Ray Stevenson, Christoper Walken, Fionnula Flanagan and Val Kilmer is always entertaining.

Ninjababy: Monday night/Tuesday morning, Film4 @ 12.10am (midnight)

Ninjababy is what Rakel names her unborn child when she finds out she's pregnant and too far gone to do anything about it. She's far from happy with the situation but decides to get to know the life brewing inside her. From Norway comes a surreal, funny, unique and definitely memorable look at the stranger sides of motherhood. Kristine Kujath Thorp has a whale of a time in the lead role.

Can You Ever Forgive Me?: Tuesday, Film4 @ 9pm

Lee Israel is struggling with writer's block and money problems after the failure of her last book. But a cunning plan involving forged correspondences between deceased celebrities sees her back in the green again. Until.... Melissa McCarthy moves away from the comedies that made her famous and shows us how great an actor she can be in this 2018 real life drama. An on fire Richard E. Grant backs her up admirably.

Phantom Thread: Tuesday, BBC Two @ 11.15pm

Reynolds Woodcock is a spoiled egotistical dressmaker who relies on his sister Cyril to keep him in check. Until the day he orders a large breakfast from a waitress called Alma. Paul Thomas Anderson's 2018 production is one hell of a film, a Hitchcockian drama about obsession and dependence that goes down roads you'll never ever expect it to. Daniel Day Lewis, Leslie Manville and Vicky Krieps all do phenomenal work here.

The Offence: Wednesday, Talking Pictures TV @ 9.05pm

Sergeant Johnson has been a cop for far too long and he's haunted by the things he's seen over the years. One night while investigating a crime in which a young child has been hurt he goes too far in his search for justice. Sean Connery's 1973 crime drama is a dark and brutal look into the mind of men who live their lives surrounded by misery and filth. It mightn't be well known but it's definitely been an influence on a lot of modern day directors..

Carlito's Way: Wednesday, ITV4 @ 11.15pm

Carlito Brigante is out of jail and he's staying out. But for a man raised on the streets of Spanish Harlem that's a lot easier said than done. Brian De Palma's 1993 crime drama is a magnificent film, at once exciting, suspenseful, brutal and seeped in a sense of sadness about what could have been. Al Pacino is at the top of his game here and gets wicked back up from Luis Guzman, Penelope Ann Miller and a venal Sean Penn.

If Beale Street Could Talk: Thursday, BBC4 @ 9pm

A New York couple named Tish and Fonny are deeply in love but their happiness is dashed when Fonny is accused of a crime he could not possibly have committed by a racist cop with a grudge. Tish will not rest until he's free. A beautiful looking, vivid and evocative indictment of institutionalised racism and the trail of horror it leaves behind. Kiki Layne, Stephen James and an Oscar winning Regina King are all amazing here.

Count Yorga, Vampire: Friday, Talking Pictures TV @ 9.05pm

Count Yorga has moved from Bulgaria to the sunny climes of California but he isn't going to be getting any type of sun tan. His neighbours think he has mystical abilities and invite him into their life, not knowing his true nature. 52 years old and a lot better than it sounds, it's an oddly funny and unsettling watch that mostly avoids the usual vampire film cliches and is all the better for it. Robert Quarry as the man with the fangs is an effective lead.

The Wild Bunch: Friday, TG4 @ 9.20pm

The boys are back in town. Well Mexico actually. A railway station robbery has gone haywire and the Wild Bunch have gone south of the border to make one big final score. But big final scores never work out do they? Sam Peckinpah's 1969 classic is still a blistering watch 53 years after it's release. It's the film that redefined onscreen violence but there's so much more to it than that. It's excellent cast includes William Holden, Ernest Borgnine, Warren Oates and many other familiar faces.

A Good Woman Is Hard To Find: Friday, The Horror Channel @ 10.35pm

Sarah's been having a tough time of it. Her husband was murdered and the PSNI don't seem to care why it happened or who did it. Then criminality enters the place she and her son call home. That's the last straw. If you've a weak constitution you might want to give Abner Pastoll's Belfast set thriller a miss because it's extremely violent in parts but it's also a tense, stylish and very well acted watch with Sarah Bolger nailing the lead.

As always visit hamsandwichcinema.blogspot.com/ for more film and tv chat.