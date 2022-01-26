50 Cent confirms Ireland gig date

Global Hip Hop icon 50 Cent has announced his much anticipated Irish return with a performance at 3Arena, Dublin on Sunday June 12 2022.

50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, is an award-winning rapper, entrepreneur, actor and producer from Queens, New York. Recognized as one of the most talented and prolific music artists of his time, the Grammy Award winner rose to fame with his record-shattering debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin' and has since sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and been awarded numerous prestigious accolades. Jackson has leveraged his star power to cross over with unparalleled success as an entrepreneur, actor and producer. From Get Rich or Die Tryin' being one of the fastest selling albums in history to creating one of the most influential deals in hip-hop with the sale of Vitaminwater, Jackson continues to break records. He currently has the most watched series on Starz “’Power” additionally in January 2020 Jackson received a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as being awarded an NAACP award for Best Director in a Drama Series.

Ticket Information:

Tickets priced from €59.50 inclusive go on sale at 9am this Friday, 28th January via www.ticketmaster.ie

Jackson has carved out a thriving television and film career as both a best in class producer and star. In 2005, he founded G-Unit Film & Television, Inc. which has produced a wide variety of content across numerous platforms and sold a myriad of shows to various networks. Among these is the critically-acclaimed #1 show on Starz, “Power,” in which he not only co-starred in but also served as executive producer and director. In October 2018, Jackson and Starz/Lionsgate closed an unprecedented deal for Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television, Inc. The partnership, touted as among the most significant deals to date for an Executive Producer in premium television will focus on expansion of the “Power” universe, recently announced spin-offs ‘’Power Book II: Ghost,’’ “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “Power Book IV: Force.” G-Unit Film & Television also just aired the second season of the ABC Mega-Hit, “For Life” and is in production on the first season of the widely anticipated series, “Black Mafia Family” for Starz. G-Unit is also in development on scripted series “Twenty Four Seven” Paramount+, “Family Affair” ABC, “The 50th Law” Netflix, and “Female Sports Agent” and “Moment in Time” and “The Case of Cyntoia Brown” at Starz. It was announced in May 2021 that “Confessions of A Crime Queen” was a straight to series order on Discovery+ and “Let Me Hear a Rhyme” at Peacock. The company is also building out its feature slate, starting with a 3 picture Horror deal as a collaboration with Horror phenom Eli Roth and James Frey’s 3BlackDot.

Additional credits include the variety show “50 Central” on BET and “The Oath” on Sony Crackle the networks most-watched new original series. Jackson’s successful film career has included roles in several blockbusters: most recently “Den of Thieves” co-starring opposite Gerard Butler, which Jackson has signed on to produce the sequel along with Butler. Jackson has also appeared in Antoine Fuqua’s boxing drama “Southpaw,” alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and “Spy” with Melissa McCarthy, and reprised his role in “Escape Plan 3.” In April 2021 it was announced that Jackson will star as a lead and produce the feature film “Free Agents” for Lionsgate.

The exceptional businessman serves as CEO of G-Unit Records, which he founded in 2003 and has since signed a host of multi-platinum artists. Jackson continues to dominate the charts with hits like the recently released "The Woo" which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts.

Jackson continues to extend his brand, which encompasses a broad spectrum of businesses including Sire Spirits which Jackson formed in 2016, a luxury Wine and Spirits company that owns Le Chemin du Roi Champagne and Branson Cognac. In April 2020 Jackson released his second New York Times Best Selling self-help book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter.