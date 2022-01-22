In pictures: Busy first night for Limerick pubs following lifting of Covid restrictions

FOR the first time this year, pubs and restaurants in Limerick and around the country are open past 8pm this Saturday night following the lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions at 6am.
In additional to the longer opening hours, vaccine certs, table service and social distancing have been scrapped and the much-missed bar counter is back.
While most pubs and restaurants are busy, they say it could be some time yet before we see the kind of Saturday night scenes we were used to pre-pandemic.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson has been out and about in Limerick city tonight sampling the atmosphere - click 'next' for more photos.
Models from the Holman Lee Agency showcasing stunning bridal gowns this Saturday at the launch of the Mid West Bridal Exhibition which takes place on February 13 Picture: Mike Cowhey
Patrick Seymour, auctioneer, said the Cú Chulainn is a fine pub with character and extensive trading areas with a large lounge and bar
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.