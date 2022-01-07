Search

79th Golden Globes will be a ‘private event’ and not live-streamed

The 79th Golden Globes ceremony will be a “private event” and no longer live-streamed, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced.

The winners at the annual awards ceremony will be announced in real time on the Golden Globes website and social media.

The event received heavy criticism last year after it emerged that the HFPA, the body that presents the awards, had no black members.

The ceremony is due to take place on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles though there will be no red carpet and, according to US media outlets, no celebrity hosts.

An HFPA spokesperson said: “This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be livestreamed.

“We will be providing real time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”

A full list of winners will be put out via press release following the ceremony’s conclusion, the HFPA added.

The organisation recently said the event would feature a discussion of a new five-year diversity initiative in conjunction with the NAACP Hollywood Bureau.

The project aims to ensure “visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds” and to increase “diverse representation in the industry”.

The backlash over the HFPA’s lack of black members prompted the association to overhaul its bylaws and implement changes addressing ethics and inclusion.

The broadcast of the award ceremony was dropped by US network NBC.

The HFPA’s ethics were also called into question over alleged shady practices including accepting inappropriate “freebies” following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times.

