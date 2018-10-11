Sounds of New York to ring out across Limerick city for I.NY Festival

THE sounds of New York will reverberate around Limerick this week as the I.NY Festival continues.

The Limerick-based festival that explores and celebrates the relationship between Ireland and New York, takes place at a number of city venues until this Sunday, with listening parties and live DJ sets a notable feature of proceedings.

While Luka Bloom is in conversation and performance with Donal Dineen at Dolan’s this Thursday night, Qool DJ Marv will take listeners on a 5-Borough Tour of New York records at the Commercial later this Thursday (10pm, tickets €7).

Marv, Scope and Aoife Nic Canna will host a listening party at the Commercial on Friday night before they perform a live DJ set after in the Catherine Street venue.

Nic Canna and Niall Colgan host Strictly Rhythm at the Commercial on Saturday and then it is the turn of Cork DJ and producer Colm K to traces his 20-year musical relationship with NYC at an event to close out the festival on Sunday night.

See www.thisisiny.com for full details on all shows.