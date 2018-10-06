Mundy for UCH show
TOP Irish singer songwriter Mundy is to make a much anticipated return to Limerick.
The musician, who celebrated 21 years of his debut classic Jellylegs last year, plays the University Concert Hall on Thursday, November 8.
One of a number of artists to successfully make the transition from street busking in Dublin to international stardom during the ‘90s, Mundy’s mainly acoustic, folk-based pop/rock has been compared to Damien Rice and Josh Ritter, but his style is more upbeat than both. His latest album was released in 2015.
See www.uch.ie for more.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on