Limerick author Kevin Barry is All Together Now for top new festival

LIMERICK author Kevin Barry is among a slew of top literary names at the upcoming All Together Now festival.

The City of Bohane author will appear at the All Curious Minds Spoken Word Area at the top new festival, taking place in Curraghmore Estate in Waterford on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Barry joins Reggie Watts, Will Self, Suggs, Saul Williams and more at the three day event. His latest novel Beatlebone was published in 2015 and won the Goldsmith’s Prize 2015.

All Together Now (ATN) features 16 stages of music, spoken word, art, comedy, theatre and food theatre in Curraghmore, Ireland’s largest private estate.

Top Limerick comedian Karl Spain is to play the new festival, already looking like one of the best on the Irish scene for many years.

ATN has already announced music acts Fleet Foxes, Underworld, Roisin Murphy, Villagers, Mogwai, Mura Masa, First Aid Kit, Chaka Khan, Jimmy Cliff and Jape and the comedy line-up is shaping up to be equally impressive at the inaugural August Bank Holiday Festival.

Joining Karl Spain in the Spiegeltent are some of the biggest names in Irish comedy, including Tommy Tiernan, the Viper Higgins, the Steve Frost Improv All Stars, Lords of Strut, David McSavage and more. The 3,000 acre world that is home to lakes, fields, tree lined lanes and more and will welcome 15,000 for the August 3-5 event.

