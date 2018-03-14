Creative Show ready for return to Storyland at Limerick's Lime Tree

THE Lime Tree Theatre plays host to The Creative Show’s Return to Storyland next week.

A variety and family friendly project directed by Myles Breen with movement pieces choreographed by Angie Smalis, it will be performed by Limerick Youth Theatre, The Daughters of Charity service users and features Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ and Ardscoil Rís choirs, Music Generation Limerick and Lumen Street Theatre.

The collaboration is in its eighth year and continues to involve LYT members, service users, choir, dancers and musicians who rehearse together over the course of three months culminating in over 150 participants performing at the Lime Tree.

Ms Smalis, artistic director of LYT, said: “The Creative Show has become the highlight of LYT’s yearly programming. I am privileged to be able to co-produce this innovative project and be part of the creative process by designing some of its elements, such as the movement pieces.

“It is hands-on process and we all learn from each other. Return to Storyland is a yearly reminder of why we all got involved in the performing arts in the first place, challenges and teaches us to be patient, understanding, inclusive and respectful of people’s abilities and needs.”

Donal Sherlock, Manager of Daughters of Charity Service said the success of the show is a “wonderful endorsement for all involved and further reinforces the team resolve and commitment to the project”.

The Creative Show presents Return to Storyland on Thursday and Friday, March 15 and 16 at the Lime Tree. See www.lyt.ie.