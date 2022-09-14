Limerick Weather - Wednesday, September 14, 2022

TODAY in Limerick will be another dry day, cloudy in many areas during the morning, becoming sunnier in the afternoon.

Light to moderate northwest winds with highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: High pressure bringing mainly dry conditions. Turning cooler as the week progresses.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some clear periods. Dry with just the chance of a shower near northern coasts. Light northwest winds, and lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

THURSDAY: Well scattered light showers in the north on Thursday, mainly dry elsewhere. Rather cloudy with best of sunny spells in the north to start. Brightening up elsewhere later in the day. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with light to moderate northwest breezes.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Largely dry and clear with isolated showers near northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with light northwest winds.

FRIDAY: Dry for most areas with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and a moderate northerly breeze. Isolated showers possible. Highest temperatures of 13 degrees in the north to 17 degrees in the south. Dry overnight and turning chilly with lows of 4 to 8 degrees.

WEEKEND: Staying dry for most of the country, with a few showers possible in northern coastal areas. Light winds and quite cloudy with some sunny breaks. Highs in the mid teens.